Victim identified in fatal Cedar County crash

The person killed in a Monday night crash in Cedar County has been identified by law enforcement officials.

One person died after this crash on Highway 38 in Cedar County on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, according to Iowa State Patrol. (Courtesy: Dan Loussaert / @IAtrooperDan)

Cody Alan Campbell, 25, of Peoria, Illinois, was killed in the accident.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the 2007 Chevy Impala that Campbell was driving apparently crossed the center line and collided with a 2016 Ford F-350 that was traveling in the opposite direction on Iowa Highway 38.

Campbell was flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he later died from his injuries. The two occupants of the Ford truck received minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.