Victim from Iowa City shooting walks into Cedar Rapids hospital, police say

The Iowa City Police Department said it's investigating a shooting in which one of the victims reportedly walked into a Cedar Rapids hospital.

Around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, Iowa City police responded to the 800 block of Brown Street for a report of shots fired. Officers found a vehicle with a door open and a flat tire. No one was inside.

Officers also found several handgun shell casings nearby.

Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound in the area. They took him to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics for non-life threatening injuries. The man said he was driving the vehicle when his passenger reportedly shot him.

The unknown passenger left the area.

Around midnight, authorities believe a second victim walked into UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The Iowa City Police Department said the incident is isolated and is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.