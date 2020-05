The Vice President and chair of the White House Coronavirus Task Force will be making a trip to Iowa later this week, according to officials.

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Des Moines on Friday, May 8. He will participate in two discussions, including with religious leaders to "encourage houses of worship to responsibly reopen," according to White House officials.

Pence will also meet with agricultural and food supply leaders at Hy-Vee's headquarters in West Des Moines.