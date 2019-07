The White House says Vice President Mike Pence will be coming to Iowa on Tuesday.

He'll be touring Accumold in Des Moines, a company that is a world leader in micro molding. Afterward, he'll speak about the Trump Administration's efforts to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

The vice president is set to fly into Des Moines at 12:25 p.m. According to the White House schedule, he's set to deliver remarks at 1:45 p.m.