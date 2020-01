The White House said Vice President Mike Pence will be traveling to Iowa this week.

According to the announcement, Pence will travel to Sioux City on Wednesday before beginning a bus tour on Thursday morning. He'll be speaking at an 'Evangelicals for Trump Event' in Sioux City.

He'll make a stop in Council Bluffs for a Veterans for Trump Event. Then he'll head to Des Moines for a Keep America Great Rally.

The vice president will return to Washington Thursday night.