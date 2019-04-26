Vice President Biden to campaign in Eastern Iowa next week

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who officially announced he was running for President in 2020 on Thursday, will make his first visit to Iowa as a presidential candidate next week.

Biden's campaign announced the former Vice President and U.S. Senator from Delaware will hold events in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Iowa City.

On Tuesday, Biden will be holding an event at Cedar Rapids Veterans Memorial Building starting at 11:30 a.m.. That evening, he'll head to Dubuque for an event at the Grand River Center starting at 5:45 p.m. On Wednesday, Biden will hold an event starting at 12:15 p.m. at Big Grove Brewery and Taproom.

This is Vice President Biden's third run for the White House, he launched unsuccesful campaigns in 1988 and 2008.