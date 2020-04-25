Veva Jenn celebrates 104th birthday with parade

Veva Jenn continues to enjoy life and will remember this day after having a birthday parade in her honor. She turned 104 years old on Saturday.

More than 100 cars drove down the main road in downtown Hills, Iowa waving and holding up birthday signs. There was also a gift box.

Her son, Bob, says age is just a number -- she's still very active.

"She still lives on the family farm where she's been for 82 years," he said. "I have a brother, Jim, who's there to take care of her and some of us help out during the day. She gets around real well."

Her family also said that Veva would normally go to the casino to play bingo on her birthday.