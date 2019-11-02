Vetting the remaining presidential candidates isn't easy

On Saturday, 9 presidential hopefuls were all within a mile of each other with many speaking at the first-ever “Finkenauer Fish Fry”.

Thousands turned up for the fried walleye, but with only 3 months left until the Iowa Caucus, voters have some big fish to fry; trying to narrow down the playing field.

“I wish there were only 3 candidates,” said Noralee Sherwood of Cedar Rapids.

Sherwood said she’s made up her mind already. She will be caucusing for former Vice President Joe Biden because she feels he is electable, but she could be persuaded.

“If there was a younger candidate that started to surge like Mayor Pete or Cory Booker I could be persuaded,” she said.

Everyone we spoke with said the same thing. They have a top one or two candidates. For Bill Gross and Desiree Clark, it will come down to policy.

“I’d love to see something that would allow no one to contribute money to a campaign unless they live in the district for the candidate they’re contributing to,” said Gross.

“None of them are progressive enough for me,” said Clark.

At the end of the day, there are still three months until Caucus and a lot of candidates left to vet.

“It’s a long haul,” said Gross. “I came to this decision maybe about a week ago.”

Finkenauer said she would like to make the fish fry an annual event.

