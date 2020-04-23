Veterinarians keeping a close eye on how COVID-19 could impact animals

Two cats in New York have tested positive for the Coronavirus however both pets are reportedly showing only mild symptoms. Veterinarians in Eastern Iowa are keeping a close eye to the ever-changing situation and how this could impact animals.

Matt Keller of the Eastern Iowa Veterinary Specialty Clinic said that he is not surprised by the news out of New York, saying it was already known that animals can be infected with Coronaviruses, although he says its an ever-evolving situation right now

Keller says local vets are keeping an eye on the situation and acting accordingly with all the new information coming in. The CDC says, at this time, no evidence suggests that animals play a significant role in spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 although in some situations it is now believed that it can spread from people to animals

The CDC and local vets say that anyone with the virus, asymptomatic or not, should practice social distancing as they would with other human beings

Keller said, "You know vigorous hand washing before and after handling the animals, avoiding any sort of public place that has other pets that you can expose potentially and that your pet could potentially expose like dog parks, dog washes that kind of stuff."

The CDC's website says that further studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by the virus that causes COVID-19, and the role that animals may play in the spread.