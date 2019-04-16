Veterans return from Washington, D.C. with stories and memories

Close to 100 Iowa military veterans traveled to Washington, D.C. Tuesday. This was the first Eastern Iowa Honor Flight of the year. It left the Eastern Iowa Airport early Tuesday morning. And the veterans returned to Cedar Rapids about 9 p.m. after a full day of seeing the monuments dedicated to them.

The Gazette reports that there was one World War II veteran, 25 Korean War veterans, and 71 Vietnam veterans on the flight. One veteran describes why he went on the flight.

"I went because i was wanting to honor all the girls and boys who didn't get to come home. So I did it in their favor," Henry Godwin, World War II veteran, said.

The next Eastern Iowa Honor Flight will go to Washington on May 21.