Veterans memorial being planned for Fruitland in Muscatine County

A service club intends to build a memorial for veterans in the Muscatine County community of Fruitland.

The Fruitland Community Lions Club wants to place it near Fruitland Community Center instead of at a cemetery. A club committee decided the location near the center would allow more people to see it and would deter vandals.

The Muscatine Journal reported that the memorial will have black granite walls, seating, a flag, and lighting.

The memorial space will be available to all honorably discharged men and women, living or dead, of any military branch, regardless of whether the veterans were originally from Muscatine County.