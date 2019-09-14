Veterans enjoy Cy-Hawk Game from Kinnick Stadium

Even though Iowa and Iowa State were squaring off in Ames on Saturday, Kinnick Stadium was still full of fans.

The Johnson County Commission of Veterans Affairs held a veterans appreciation tailgate in Kinnick Stadium during the Cy-Hawk Game on Sept. 14, 2019. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

The Johnson County Commission of Veterans Affairs held a veterans appreciation tailgate in the stadium during the game.

Hundreds of veterans and their families from Iowa City and the surrounding areas were invited to enjoy tailgating snacks and watch the Hawkeyes beat the Cyclones, 18-17.

Veterans groups were also there to answer questions about benefits and their services.

This is the sixth year they've held the free tailgate.

"The best part of this is seeing the older veterans come out and converse with each other. It's great to see them get out. They're the ones that really deserve this," Johnson County Veterans Commission Chairperson Mandy Coates said.

Though the weather delayed the Cy-Hawk Game a few times Saturday, it also gave the veterans and their families a chance to go on the field, take photos and even play catch.