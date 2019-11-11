Veterans Trail at Coralville Lake re-opens after two years of renovations

A group of veterans, along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Johnson County, braved the cold this afternoon to re-open the Veterans Trail at Coralville Lake.

A ribbon is cut at the Veterans Trail at Coralville Lake in Johnson County on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. The ribbon-cutting marked the re-opening of the trail after two years of renovations. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

The trail closed on November 12, 2017, almost two years ago to the day, in order to undergo a major renovation project. Some of the changes include concrete paths, a new aluminum bridge, and cleaning up the area by removing some of the dead trees and invasive species. Retaining walls and other erosion controlling features were added to help increase the longevity of the trail, as well.

Leaders of the project said when it first opened 30 years ago, they did not know what to expect as far as what the trail would become and if it would even be maintained. But for retired Maj. Gen. Robert Sentman, he explained it was important to rehab the trail so they can honor the legacy of high-honored members of the military for many years to come.

"We thought maybe it'd just be a trail, it would be here for maybe a few short years, and then we started to nominate veterans on there with high-honors, high distinctions, it turned out to be a big thing," Sentman said. "In fact, it's the only one that the Corps of Engineers has in the whole Corps of Engineers system in the United States."

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the trail will be open every day, regardless of weather, so people can come as they please to see the space and honor area veterans.