Veterans Resource Fair brings vets together to discover resources

Veterans from around the area were given the chance to learn about different resources available to them earlier today in Dubuque.

Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer coordinated the Veterans Resource Fair to create a space where veterans could access resources on housing, labor, and education as well as legal aid.

The goal of the event was to bridge the gap between Veterans and the different groups that are set up to help them.

The congresswoman says sometimes veterans don't know what's available to them. "Oftentimes again those resources, folks might not even know that they're there or the stuff that we are doing has actually happened so that they have those resources and that's why it's so important today that we have all of that in one place."

Vendors included the department of veterans affairs, the freedom center and many more.