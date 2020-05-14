Veterans Memorial Stadium to host drive-through food pantry event Friday

Veterans Memorial Stadium is holding a drive-through food pantry on May 15 to support families in need.

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday in the Veterans Memorial Stadium Parking Lot, 950 Rockford Rd. SW.

It's being held by HACAP Food Reservoir, the Iowa National Guard and the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

The pantry is expected to serve around 600 food insecure individuals and families who have been laid-off or are having a hard time financially during the pandemic.