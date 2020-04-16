Vet clinics in eastern Iowa adjust to COVID-19

Hospitals across the nation are having to adjust due to the COVID-19 pandemic and pet hospitals and clinics are going through similar changes.

Petersen Pet Hospital in Hiawatha has its doors open for business. However, that doesn’t mean people can actually go through the doors.

“We’re keeping all the clients out of the hospital for the safety of our own staff," veterinarian Brad Petersen said.

Instead, clients are asked to pull up and call the front desk and explain their pet’s problem. Staff will then come outside and pick up the pet from the car.

"Everything was in place. We just called when we got here, they came out and got Bella and that’s about it, it was pretty slick,” said Rachel Eilers, a client who was the hospital for her cat, Bella.

Inside the hospital, staff are doing everything they can to stay safe like constantly washing their hands and sterilizing surfaces throughout the day.

“We also are having each employee take their temperature and log it prior to coming into the hospital," Petersen said.

Staff is frequently thinking of new ways to help their clients like adding a prescription pick up bucket near the front door as well as starting to use video chat from an application called AirVet for clients at home.

It's all in an effort to best serve the pet patients and clients, as hospitals like Petersen feel a responsibility to stay open.

“Cause if we’re not open that just adds extra stress to our clients because then they don’t know where they can take their pets," Petersen said.