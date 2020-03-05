Very windy today, isolated pm showers possible

We've been watching this day all week as "the day" for the highest wind gust potential in our area. The setup is pretty classic with low pressure strengthening to our northeast and high pressure building in from the west. Gusts to 45 mph are expected in all areas with isolated 50 mph gusts also possible.

Due to recent dry weather, lowering humidity and gusty wind, outdoor burning should be avoided today. The wind will be much lighter tomorrow.

In addition, there's also a small shower chance, mainly this afternoon. Whatever falls will be light and isolated.

Then, we get to the weekend, which continues to look wonderfully mild with breezy south winds.

Our better chance of rain continues to look like Monday with generally light amounts anticipated.

