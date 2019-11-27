Very windy today

The wind is the big weather story today with gusts over 50mph possible, especially during the morning and midday hours. This will be enough to cause sporadic tree and power line damage. A High Wind Warning has been issued for today.

Tonight, the wind backs off nicely and we should see a quiet Thanksgiving over eastern Iowa with highs mainly in the 30s under mostly cloudy sky.

Looking ahead, our next system isn't too far off with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms coming in later Friday into Saturday. On Sunday, there will be enough cold air in place for a few snow showers as well, though accumulation is looking pretty minor at this time.

Travel safely and have a happy Thanksgiving!