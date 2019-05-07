Very little drought in place across the United States

As you might expect with such a wet pattern over the past six to nine months, there’s very little drought left in the country. Only 11% is listed as either abnormally dry or in some kind of drought status. That’s the lowest since the drought monitor was started in 1999.

Over the coming weeks, the Climate Prediction Center expects some drought development around Washington and northern Oregon with the rest of the country having with seasonal or above normal precipitation. At this point, drought conditions do not look to be an issue in the Corn Belt this growing season.