Very hot today, storms cut the heat this weekend

Hot temperatures remain the number one focus through Saturday afternoon. Highs today will climb to the 95 to 100 range with heat indices in the 105 to 115 range. Heat exhaustion can occur rather quickly in conditions like these and you're encouraged to take frequent breaks, stay hydrated and consider moving strenuous activities to another day.

This weekend, the heatwave breaks, with a good chance of storms late Saturday afternoon through the overnight hours. Torrential rainfall and strong wind may accompany any storm that moves through. As soon as these storms hit, the heatwave is over.

Sunday will be much cooler with a lingering shower or storm in the morning and highs around 80.

Looking ahead to next week, plan on dry weather with seasonable highs mainly in the 80s.