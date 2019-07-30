Verizon engineers working to fix network outage impacting Iowa, Illinois

Verizon officials said engineers have identified a hardware issue responsible for several network outages impacting the Upper Midwest.

Customers in Davenport and other parts of Iowa, as well as areas near Rockford, Illinois, were reporting issues.

"Our engineers and technicians have identified the hardware issue and are working to resolve it as quickly as possible," the company said in a statement.

Verizon did not provide a timeline for when the repair would be fixed.

Customers can still make and receive calls by enabling wifi on their devices.

It's unclear how many people were impacted.

The outage also affected 911 calls in Jo Daviess County. The outages affected calls from Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.