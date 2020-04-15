Veridian Credit Union to donate $125,000 for pandemic relief

Veridian Credit Union has announced it is donating $125,000 to community partners across Iowa and eastern Nebraska for urgent and basic needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Veridian said a total of $50,000 will go to seven community food pantries including: Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines, Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo, Independence Area Food Pantry in Independence, Community Kitchen Cupboard in Oelwein, Hawkeye Area Community Action Program in Cedar Rapids, CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank in Iowa City and Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha.

Veridian estimates these donations will supply 200,000 meals across Iowa and eastern Nebraska.

Additionally, $50,000 will go to the Iowa Credit Union Foundation's Emergency Relief Fund as one-time, $500 grants for eligible credit union members.

And $25,000 will go to the Iowa Small Business Relief Fund to help small businesses who were disrupted by the pandemic and did not receive federal or state relief funds.

For more information visit Veridian's website.