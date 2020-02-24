Jerry Burns found guilty of first-degree murder in killing of Michelle Martinko

The jury has reached a verdict in the first-degree murder trial related toa 1979 killing of a Cedar Rapids woman.

Jerry Burns was found guilty by the jury of first-degree murder.

The verdict in the trial of Jerry Burns was reached on the same day that deliberations in the trial began. He is accused of killing Michelle Martinko in the parking lot of Westdale Mall in 1979.

Deliberations lasted nearly three hours. Both sides gave their closing arguments earlier on Monday, February 24, 2020.