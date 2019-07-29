Venue, concert-goers say they're out money following concert's cancellation

Blaise Pelenda of Cedar Rapids said he paid $185 for tickets to the Evolution African Fair but when he showed up Saturday no one was there.

"No one was there," said Pelenda.

Live.ENT organized the event. The company's website says their event will host more than 10,000 people, with dozens of vendors and one of Africa's global superstars.

The I9 investigative team found no announcement on Live.ENT's website or event's Facebook page saying the event was canceled.

Live.ENT's owner Gerald Seals told I9 a scheduling conflict with the main headliner from Africa caused the cancellation.

"I regret the fact that I even wanted to bring culturalism to Cedar Rapids for one," said Seals. "I regret the fact that I should have talked to Hawkeye Downs earlier, but again we're dealing with a country, that's people flying from another country that's on a world tour."

Seals told us everyone who bought a ticket online got their money back, something Pelenda says is not true.

Donelle Mullin, the operations manager at Hawkeye Downs, says Seals and his company informed her the festival would not be happening early last week. Mullins also says Seals stiffed them on a nearly $6,000 down payment.

"We reached out to him multiple times, and they never contacted us until Wednesday to tell us that the actual act could not get a flight out of Cedar Rapids back to San Francisco so they were canceling the event," said Mullin.

Mullin says Hawkeye Downs is considering taking legal action against Seals.

"They never paid their deposit. They never paid their rental. So we're actually out money for that event too," said Mullin.

I9 told Seals what officials with Hawkeye Downs had said. Seals called their comments "absurd" and added, "I doubt that they told you I owe them any money."

Seals said the show has been rescheduled but did not provide us with a date of when that would be.

Seals said anyone still looking for a refund can send him an email at info@liveent.net.