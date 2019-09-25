Venmo to honor matching donation to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital

Money-transferring company Venmo says it will honor its word to match Carson King's matching donation to the University of Iowa's Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Photo: KCCI

King quickly rose to fame for inadvertently starting a fundraiser for the hospital. He showed a sign asking for beer money on ESPN ahead of the Cy-Hawk football game in Ames on Sept. 13.

King announced he would give the money to the children's hospital. Anheuser-Busch and Venmo offered to match whatever King raised.

On Tuesday, Anheuser-Busch announced it severed its ties with King after a Des Moines Register reporter found two tweets King posted in 2012 that were reportedly offensive.

Though King apologized before the Register published its article, Anheuser-Busch said it did not want to be associated with him anymore.

Anheuser-Busch still plans to donate more than $350,000 to the children's hospital.

On Wednesday, Venmo released a statement saying it will move forward the donation.

"Venmo’s decision to match the money raised for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital was inspired by the kindness of the entire Venmo community and their desire to support a worthy cause," the company said in a statement to KCRG-TV9. "Our intent has never changed, and we continue to honor our pledge to support the patients, families and staff members of the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics."

The paper's executive editor said one of its reporters, assigned to do a profile on King, found the posts while doing a 'routine background check' that included a review of publicly visible social media posts. The paper decided to included the information in its profile in an effort to be more transparent, but King's fans came to his defense saying it was unnecessary.

King still plans to attend the Iowa football game on Saturday and wave to the children at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Following the Register's story on King, several readers left comments on the paper's Facebook page, accusing one of its staffers of making inappropriate comments on social media. The Register said it's investigating those reports.