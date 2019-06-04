Vehicles crashed to test effect of seat belts for school bus riders

Each year, the Midwest Association of Technical Accident Investigation plays out different crash scenarios to try and learn the impacts those crashes have.

A vehicle crashes into the side of a school bus at the Midwest Association of Technical Accident Investigators gathering in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on June 4, 2019 (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

On Tuesday, they crashed five cars into different spots on two buses in order to show the impacts seatbelts would have on students.

“I think seat belts are always a great idea,” Amy Leson, a Deputy Sheriff from a town in Nebraska, said.

She sees crashes often, but never quite like this.

“Watching these things gives us a look at the scene,” Leson said. “Usually when we show up, the accident already happened.”

All of the vehicles traveled at around 30 mph before smashing into the bus. Every car was completely destroyed and the dummies inside were thrown from their seats; all except the ones in seat belts.

“Seat belts keep kids in their seats, and the potential for injury is going to be lower with seat belts,” David Hallman, the Crash Lead for the project, said.

Hallman said the reason they needed to watch the cringe-worthy crashes over and over was to collect as much data as possible. He explained that he isn’t necessarily advocating for schools to put seat belts in all their buses. That would cost around $7,000 per bus.

“The question I always like to ask is that we require seat belts in cars, why not on buses?" Hallman said.

The data from today's tests will take a few weeks before they can fully go through it.