Vehicle struck after latest report of gunfire in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids police responded to another "shots fired" call, Sunday afternoon. The shooting marked at least five substantiated reports of gunfire, since Friday morning.

The latest happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Bever Ave SE, according to authorities.

"Officers located a vehicle parked in the street which had been struck by gunfire," said Sgt. Grant Rasmussen, in a news release. "No injured persons were located."

Sgt. Rasmussen said officers collected evidence at the scene and spoke with witnesses.

Sunday's gunfire followed four similar incidents across Cedar Rapids.

Around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers headed to the intersection of 5th Ave and 16th Street SE after witnesses recalled hearing at least five pops of gunfire. Police found bullets hit two homes in the 500 block of 16th Street. No injuries were reported, law enforcement said.

Friday, around 10:45 p.m., authorities headed to Cedar Valley Townhomes on J Street SW. There, witnesses recalled seeing someone fire a gun into the air. Police found shell casings at the scene, but no damage.

Earlier that evening, around 6:30 p.m., another report of gunfire led to the arrest of two. An 18-year-old, Shaun Thomas-Thurman, was taken into custody for reckless use of a firearm. Authorities said the teen fired a gun in the 1800 block of 4th Ave SE, striking a car. A 17-year-old was also arrested for interference with official acts.

Friday morning, sometime after 9:30 a.m., a 25-year-old man walked into Mercy Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back. He was later released. Authorities believed the shooting was connected to a report of gunfire near Bever Ave and 20th Street SE, that had happened around the same time.