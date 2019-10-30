Vehicle rear-ends manure spreader in Fayette County

A vehicle received major damage after colliding with the backside of a liquid manure spreader, according to law enforcement.

At around 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office took a call about a crash near the corner of Iowa Highway 187 and 20th Street near Lamont.

Deputies found a 2016 Ford Escape had rear-ended a Jamesway 7400 model liquid manure spreader, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

Officials estimated the damage to the spreader at around $10,000. The Ford Escape was estimated to be a total loss.

Nobody was injured in the accident.

The Lamont Fire Department, Lamont First Responders, and Strawberry Point Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

Authorities are still investigating the accident.