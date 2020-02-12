Vehicle slams into tow truck on Wisconsin interstate, narrowly misses hitting worker

Dashcam video shows a vehicle slamming into the back of a tow truck in Wisconsin, which narrowly misses hitting a worker on the side of the road.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation/Facebook

It happened along I-39/90 on Feb. 9 in Rock County, Wisconsin, according to the Department of Transportation.

In Wisconsin and Iowa, drivers are required to move over or slow down when approaching emergency vehicles that have warning lights flashing, including tow trucks. It's known as the 'Move Over Law.'

In the last three years, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said there have been more than 2,300 violations of the law. There were 922 convictions in 2019.