Vehicle collides with railroad maintenance equipment in Bremer County

A vehicle collided with a piece of railroad maintenance equipment in rural Bremer County on Monday morning, officials said.

At around 11:31 a.m. on Monday, July 8, Bremer County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the scene of an accident at a railroad crossing in the 1200 block of 240th Street, located on the edge of Waverly.

Officials say that a Chevy Traverse driven by Norman Sorensen, 74, of Cedar Falls, was heading westbound on 240th Street. At the same time, a piece of equipment called a Harsco track stabilizer was traveling northbound on the railroad tracks, operated by Henry Ramey, 56, of Huntington, West Virginia.

Investigators say Sorensen saw the equipment but was unable to stop before hitting it. Visibility of the tracks was limited by tall vegetation.

There were no injuries in the accident.