Vehicle chase in Linn County after alleged attempted burglary

An attempted burglary led to a pursuit of the suspect by law enforcement, but no arrests, according to officials.

At around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, deputies with the Linn County Sheriff's Department located a 2003 Ford F-550 whose driver had allegedly been involved with a burglary attempt at a home near Springville. When they attempted to pull over the pickup, the driver sped off, according to deputies.

Sheriff's office officials followed the pickup through parts of eastern Linn County, eventually heading into Jones County and reentering Linn. The pickup eventually entered Fir Avenue SE, a dead-end road. The truck entered a field where the driver got out and ran away, according to deputies.

Law enforcement was unable to locate the driver, but determined that the truck had been stolen from Cedar Rapids.

The Iowa State Patrol, Cedar Rapids Police Department, Mt. Vernon Police Department, Lisbon Police Department, Marion Police Department, Anamosa Police Department, Monticello Police Department, and Jones County Sheriff's Office assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.