Vehicle backing out of driveway kills pedestrian in Dubuque

Dubuque police are investigating a collision that left a pedestrian dead, Saturday morning.

Authorities said in a news release, it happened around 11:30 a.m. near the area of University Ave and Finley Street.

Officers believed a 1998 Buick LeSabre was backing out of a private driveway when the driver struck an 82-year-old pedestrian. The Dubuque man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the pedestrian is being withheld by authorities until family has been notified of the death.

Authorities said the case remains under investigation.