Vaping-related illnesses reach 38 cases in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health says the number of vaping-related illnesses is increasing.

The department says there are now 38 cases total in the state. Out of those 38 cases, 33 included people who used vaping products containing THC, the chemical in marijuana which causes a high.

The CDC says there are now more than 1,300 cases nationwide.

In addition, a new study from the University of Iowa shows the use of e-cigarettes in people in the U.S. between 18 years old to 24 years old increased from 2017 to 2018. This comes after use steadily decreased between 2013 and 2017.

The study was published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine.

"The researcher attributes much of the increase to a change in marketing strategies by e-cig manufacturers such as Juul, which offers different flavors," the university said.