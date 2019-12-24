Vandals damage lodge at Palisades-Kepler State Park

A lodge at a state park in Linn County was damaged by vandals during the night leading into Monday, according to state officials.

The lodge at Palisades-Kepler State Park received damage to windows, doors, and some of the furniture located inside of the building. Officials believe the vandalism occurred during the nighttime hours leading into Monday, December 23, 2019.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources staff is still assessing the extent of the total damage done.

“We are very saddened to discover this vandalism and this is unacceptable,” Todd Coffelt, DNR State Parks, Preserves and Forests Bureau Chief, said, in a statement. “Our staff and department takes great pride in all of our state parks, and it is extremely unfortunate that someone or several decided to do this."

Staff will begin repairs immediately, according to officials.

Anybody with information about this incident can call (319) 895-6039.