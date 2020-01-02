Vandalism found on billboard dedicated to cold case in Mason City

Someone defaced a permanent billboard that focuses on a decades-old cold case located in Mason City.

The billboard is dedicated to finding out what happened to Jodi Huisentruit. She is the 27-year-old news anchor who disappeared in 1995 when she was heading to her early morning job at KIMT T-V.

Authorities declared her legally dead in 2001, and investigators are still trying to find out what happened to her.

The writing on the billboard referenced Frank Stearns. He was a Mason City police officer who worked on the case and who's now retired.