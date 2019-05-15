Vandalism closes Iowa City restaurant

Just five months after opening for business, an Iowa City restaurant has temporarily closed because of vandalism.

On Monday morning, investigators say Linn Street Dive employee William Hebets sprayed fire extinguisher chemicals and shattered glass onto the restaurant's floor. He's charged with theft and criminal mischief.

Owners Mark and Jade Paterno say they're just trying to move forward.

"We've both taken a little bit of time to feel whatever emotions we needed to feel, anger or whatever, but now it's time to be pragmatic and see the silver lining that this place is going to get a really nice professional cleaning," said the Paternos.

The Paternos hope to reopen the Linn Street Dive within the next week.