Van Horne mayor looks forward to Highway 30 project progress

The Iowa Department of Transportation has multiple projects underway along U.S. Highway 30, none of which are being helped by continued wet weather.

Construction continues along U.S. Highway 30 in Benton County on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. An interchange between Highway 30 and U.S. Highway 218 is planned at the site (Randy Dircks/KCRG)

One of those projects is where U.S. Highway 218 and Highway 30 will meet to form a new interchange. Some sections of the highway are also being transitioned from two lanes to four.

It’s an effort by the DOT to make that roadway more safe and efficient. It starts in Tama County and wraps up at the future home of the Mt. Vernon and Lisbon bypass in Linn County.

The DOT says the lane expansion project came about to add more convenience and safety along the route. Marty Junge, the mayor of Van Horne, which is near the construction, said the lane expansion will help his town.

“We’ve been waiting for it for a number of years,” Junge said.

Junge said a lot of people in Van Horne commute to Cedar Rapids every day on highway 30.

“I’m down here early every morning and starting about 5 o’clock, you start seeing the exodus out of town,” Junge said.

The Iowa DOT is working to make that exodus not only faster, but safer. They said eventually, four lanes of highway will stretch from Tama to Cedar Rapids.

“It really is just a way to move more traffic safely and efficiently," Cathy Cutler, district transportation planner with the Iowa DOT, said. "With a four-lane, we’ll have those speeds up to 65 miles per hour, really encourage people to not go much faster than that, so that obviously shaves a few minutes off of their commute."

Junge said he hopes a four-lane highway attracts home developers to Van Horne to help expand the bedroom community.

“We’ve got some land that we can probably access, and get lots started, and we’d like to get that done by the time 30 gets done,” Junge said.

Businesses are far and few between along Highway 30 in Benton County. Junge said he’d like to see that change for people in his community, too.

“We’d like to see more businesses in Benton County so people don’t have to travel to Cedar Rapids," Junge said.

Cutler said construction schedules always depend on the weather, but bridgework like on the 218/30 interchange can go on even with snow on the ground.

“That kind of structural work actually continues through the winter as long as it’s not too bitterly cold,” said Cutler.

The first project expected to be completed along Highway 30 is the Mt. Vernon and Lisbon bypass. The DOT hopes to have that finished by the end of the year.