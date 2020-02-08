Valentine’s Day weather history

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so we looked up how the past five years panned out weather-wise. On average, by the middle of February Cedar Rapids is sitting in the upper 30s for comparison.

Well above average temperatures were the weather story the past three years on Valentine’s Day. Last year, the high was 52°. In 2018, it was 51° and 53° degrees in 2017. Each of those well below the record which was 67° in 1954. Temperatures were well below average in 2015 and 2016, with highs in the 20s.

As far as precipitation is concerned, only 0.4” of snow fell in 2016, with all other years being dry. The most snow to fall in Cedar Rapids on Valentine’s Day was 6.5” in 2007.

This year, at this point, temperatures look to be in the low 20s with mostly sunny skies.