Vacant Ward 3 seat in Dubuque will be filled by Sprank

Danny Sprank will fill the vacant seat for Ward 3 on the Dubuque City Council. Sprank defeated Phil Atkinson.

Sprank received 867 votes, or 70.9 percent, against Atkinson's 353 votes, or 28.9 percent. There were 3 write-in votes.

Sprank is from Bellevue, Iowa but considers Dubuque his home. He’s active in his North End Neighborhood Association. Sprank hopes to bring more affordable housing options to the north end, as well as new economic development, such as a grocery store.

Atkinson grew up on the north end of Dubuque and hoped to bring change that would impact people’s everyday lives. He wanted to examine the city’s construction schedule as well as change the city ordinance to allow leashed pets in parks.

Countywide turnout was 15.3 percent.