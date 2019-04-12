VP Pence calls for disaster aid after touring flood-ravaged Iowa

Vice President Mike Pence stopped in Iowa Friday to meet with families recovering from devastating and historic flooding.

First by air and then on foot, Pence surveyed flood-ravaged Pacific Junction.

"I'm here on the president's behalf to say to this family and all the families across Iowa, ‘We're with you.’”

KCCI followed along as Pence walked through Pacific Junction resident Nate Lincoln’s family farm

The century-old land is a gutted mess following March’s flood.

"I think our problems are just starting,” Lincoln said. “Everyone just getting back to homes. The cleanup will take years. So, I think the help with the cleanup process will be what’s needed most."

Flood cleanup will cost an estimated $1.6 billion.

Pence, along with Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, said they want Congress to act now.

