VA medical center in Iowa City to offer Hepatitis C-positive kidney transplants

Patients awaiting kidney transplants at the Veterans Administration hospital in Iowa City will have a new option involving kidneys that test positive for Hepatitis C.

The hospital has already performed four transplants involving infected kidneys, which are immediately followed up with treatment to cure the viral infection. That treatment takes about a month.

Transplant and treatment of the virus would provide significant cost savings over time to patients who would otherwise require kidney dialysis.

Hepatitis C is spread through blood-to-blood contact and causes liver inflammation.

“At VA, we have the ability to quickly adopt medical advancements almost as soon as they are reported in medical literature,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said, in a statement. “Providing high quality procedures, such as innovative organ transplants, illustrates the good stewardship of our resources and VA’s commitment to Veterans and the American people.”

Some other Veterans Administration health centers in the United States offer transplants of other Hepatitis C-positive organs, including hearts and livers.