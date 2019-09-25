ISP: Utah man killed in semi crash on I-80 in Iowa County

Iowa State Patrol said one person died in a semi crash on I-80 early Tuesday morning.

It happened at 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 205, which is near the Poweshiek-Iowa County border, near Victor.

Troopers said a 37-year-old man from Utah was heading east in a semi pulling double trailers when it went across the median and through a guardrail before it crashed into an underpass area.

The driver went to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment.

Gerry York, 76, of Draper, Utah, a passenger in the semi died at the hospital, according to troopers. State Patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Iowa State Patrol said the crash is still under investigation.