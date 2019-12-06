Urgent need: not enough gifts for Waypoint Wonderland

Waypoint says there are not enough gifts to serve the more than 500 children who are signed up for Waypoint Wonderland.

Waypoint Wonderland provides holiday gifts to families who are going through homelessness and poverty or those who are victims of domestic violence.

Last year, Waypoint said more than 500 kids received gifts through the program.

The most needed items at this time are new toys for boys and girls ages 7 to 12, gift cards, and stocking stuffer items. Click or tap here to see a full list of gift suggestions.

Items need to be dropped off by 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 for Tuesday's gift distribution. Monetary donations are also being accepted.