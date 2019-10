An Urbandale man when he was ejected from his vehicle on I-80 in Polk County Tuesday evening.

Iowa State Patrols aid Paul Pinegar, 64, was parked on the shoulder and construction area at the 133-mile marker on the westbound side when his Jeep Wrangler rolled into the ditch.

Pinegar was partially ejected and pronounced dead on the scene.

State patrol said the incident is still under investigation.