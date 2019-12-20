Urbandale grandmother charged for leaving 1-year-old, 3-year-old alone in apartment

An Iowa grandmother is facing charges after she allegedly left her two grandchildren by themselves at an apartment.

According to KCCI, Urbandale police said officers responded to the Urban Green Apartments Wednesday. They found a 1-year-old and 3-year-old.

Ten minutes later, Elizabeth Toujlah came home and told officers she went to a nearby grocery store to buy medicine and milk. She said she didn't want to take her grandchildren out in the cold.

She went to the Polk County jail and was charged with two counts of child endangerment.

