Ups and downs ahead this week

A warm front moving northward provides the lift for isolated showers and storms tonight. Southwest wind increases as this front moves northward. Warmer weather moves in on Tuesday with highs near 70. As a cold front slides across the state later on Tuesday a slight chance for storms develop. Wednesday a second storm moves in with a chance for showers. The remainder of the week looks cold, right through Easter Sunday with highs falling into the 40s. Have a good night and stay healthy!