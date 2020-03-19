Upper Iowa University modifies spring commencement

UIU President William R. Duffy II announced on Thursday that transitions their planned commencement ceremony on May 9th to a virtual-only event.

"I understand an in-person ceremony is preferred, but I also have no doubt that everyone would agree that the health, safety, and welfare of our students, visitors and employees drive this decision," Duffy said. "To provide the graduates their much-deserved recognition, UIU is making arrangements to continue to celebrate this momentous occasion virtually."

The schedule is as follows:

9 a.m. - Military Locations

11 a.m. - School of Business and Professional Studies

1 p.m. - School of Arts and Sciences

3 p.m. - Andres School of Education

2020 graduates are invited to join other alumni for a second chance commencement, next year, on May 8, 2021.

More information can be found on their website, uiu.edu/support/commencement.html.