Upper Iowa Beef plant confirms coronavirus outbreak

The Iowa Department of Public Health says a meat processing plant in northern Iowa has an outbreak of the virus. The Upper Iowa Beef plant is in Lime Springs, near the Minnesota border.

According to the Des Moines Register, the plant says 22 of 150 people associated with the plant tested positive.

It experienced the outbreak last month and is now nearly back at full staff.

Last week, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced more than 16 hundred workers at four other meatpacking plants in Iowa had tested positive.

It's reported outbreaks at Tyson Foods plants in Waterloo, Columbus Junction, and Perry... as well as Iowa Premium in Tama.