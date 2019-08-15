Upcoming rain will be helpful, but probably not widespread or heavy

While we have several chances of showers and thunderstorms coming up, don't get your hopes up for a big dousing in your backyard from each one.

Some showers and possibly a storm move through late Thursday night, leaving early on Friday. Amounts under a quarter-inch will be common, since the biggest activity will be passing both north and south of our area. Friday will be a fair day overall with highs around 80.

The humidity cranks up this weekend into early next week, and that will fuel occasional storm chances. Most of these will probably happen during the night and end in the morning. That's the expectation Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Again, you won't necessarily get rain each of those days.

Look for warmer highs to return to the middle 80s, maybe even the upper 80s.