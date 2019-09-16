Up to 37 Gander Outdoors stores in danger of closing

Camping World Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Gander Outdoors, expects to sell, repurpose, relocate or close up to 37 locations as part of a restructuring plan.

In a press release published earlier this month, the company says it plans to "strategically shift away from locations where the Company does not have the ability or where it is not feasible to sell and/or service RV's."

The release goes on to say that the company is in the process of trying to get consents, approvals, and permits to allow them to sell and/or service RV's at its 37 locations that currently do not.

The Cedar Rapids location, which just opened on June 30, 2018, does not sell or service RV's. KCRG-TV9 has reached out to Camping World Holdings, Inc. several times in the last two weeks to find out what the plan means for the Cedar Rapids store but has yet to hear back.

The Cedar Rapids store, located at 2140 Edgewood Road SW, has been through its fair share of turmoil.

In September 2016, the then-Gander Mountain store was set to be relocated to a new store on Blairs Ferry Road NE. A few months later, Gander Mountain filed for bankruptcy and was later acquired by Camping World.

During that process, the Gander Mountain store on Edgewood Road was closed and the new building on Blairs Ferry Road sat empty.

While the Blairs Ferry Road building was eventually occupied by the Collins Aerospace Child Development Center, the Edgewood Road building is now in danger of sitting empty again.

KCRG will continue to reach out to Camping World Holdings, Inc. and will update this story when we hear back.